Four Christmas toys are top of the list in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:19 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 16 December 2019

Shop local at A.T. Johnson in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

A town's toy shop has revealed the most in-demand toys for this Christmas.

ZURU's 'Pets Alive Boppi The Booty Shaking Llama'. Photo: ZURUZURU's 'Pets Alive Boppi The Booty Shaking Llama'. Photo: ZURU

A.T Johnson in Downham Market, has been selling out of some of this year's new toys in the run-up to the big day, however traditional favourites such as Playmobil, Lego and Brio have remained top of the pile.

Toy shop manager Jane Shore said the top new toy this year was the Lol Surprise dolls, which are about the same size as the Polly Pocket figures which were popular in the 90s.

Next on the list was the Pictionary Air board game, which is very similar to the old version of the classic board game, however competitors use apps on their smartphones and tablets.

Another board game selling well was Bank Attack, this game encourages players to rob £50m from a bank within 5 minutes.

Pictionary Air allows players to play the traditional game with smartphones and tablets. Photo: MattelPictionary Air allows players to play the traditional game with smartphones and tablets. Photo: Mattel

Lastly the most bizarre toy flying off the shelves was Boppi the Llama, a twirking toy pet which plays music.

Ms Shore said: "In general Lego and Playmobil are always top every year, along with wooden railway tracks, but those are the top most popular ones that I've seen."

Lol Surprise dolls are said to be top of the list this Christmas. Photo: Lol SurpriseLol Surprise dolls are said to be top of the list this Christmas. Photo: Lol Surprise

Bank Attack sees players compete to steal £50m from a bank. Photo: Bank AttackBank Attack sees players compete to steal £50m from a bank. Photo: Bank Attack

