13 of your favourite Norfolk takeaways to order during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:22 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 03 May 2020
Archant
Whether it’s because you’re unable to cook, haven’t been able to get to the shops or fancy a treat to lift the spirits, lots of us have been ordering takeaways during lockdown.
From fish and chips, to pancakes, Sunday roasts to sushi, the takeaway options available in Norfolk are vast as restaurants across the county have adapted how they operate. So we asked EDP readers to share some of their favourite lockdown takeaways.
•Al Iman’s, Dereham
The Indian Restaurant offers pre-orders on weekdays until 4pm and is also running a prize draw of vouchers for keyworkers.
Stuart Cordy said: “Hard working team who produce the best Indian food around and have a huge delivery area. Highly recommended.”
•Ho Wong, Chinese takeaway, Downham Market
One customer said: “Every dish was absolutely superb.”
•Bird in Hand at Wreningham
The Bird in Hand had multiple recommendations, especially for its Sunday roast and Yorkshire puddings.
Paolo Dalmazzo-Auckland said: “The Bird in Hand is doing the most amazing takeaways. Their Sunday roast had the hugest Yorkshire puddings and we had their version of KFC which really was amazing.”
Martin Green said: “When we opened our box after getting home, huge burgers and great sized side portions.
“The Bird in Hand comes highly recommended.”
James Butcher added: “Had a amazing roast dinner from there on Sunday. Love the fact it’s in a big Yorkshire and tastes incredible.”
•The Green Man, Rackheath
•The King’s Head, Acle/Get Baked
The King’s Head is a hub of Just Baked which is offering a shake-away menu with themed drinks inspired by the county’s place name while the pub is also offering a roast dinner delivery service.
•The Black Swan Inn, Horsham St Faith
The team at The Black Swan have opened The Black Swan Stores which sells basic items and are offering a takeaway menu which includes Sunday roasts and ready meals for one.
Sandra Rodgers said: “Sunday roast takeaway, great food on the doorstep.”
•Liquor and Loaded, King’s Lynn
The restaurant has adapted to lockdown by offering a pickup or delivery service.
Chelsea Bishop said she had ordered twice: “They are incredible, they need a massive well done from small busy little restaurant to a amazing home delivery.”
•The Plough Inn, Marsham
The Plough Inn got a mention for its dirty fries.
•Siam Rice Box, south Norfolk
Siam Rice box is currently offering a Thai street food home delivery service in different parts of south Norfolk on Fridays and Saturdays.
Mary Lock said: “Very easy to order and delivered to the house totally contactless.”
•Thailand Norwich, Ring Road
The Thai restaurant got the thumbs up from Kelly Cutter and Leanne Elizabeth who said: “Two deliveries for special occasions and both have been on time and hot!”
•Wheatacre White Lion, Beccles
The Beccles pub has adapted to lockdown by offering a takeaway menu which is updated weekly.
Jo Ritchie said: “Wheatacre White Lion made our date night still happen at home with their exceptional food and fantastic takeaway service, can’t recommend enough.”
•China Boy, Gt Yarmouth
•Momiji Japanese Restaurant, Harleston
The Japanese restaurant is currently offering a takeaway menu.
Jenny Harvey said: “Amazing takeaways from Momiji Japanese restaurant in Harleston. Delicious”
Think we’ve missed somewhere? If you don’t see your favourite takeaway on the list email: sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk.
