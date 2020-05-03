Search

13 of your favourite Norfolk takeaways to order during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:22 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 03 May 2020

From fish and chips, to kebabs, sushi to Sunday roasts and even an afternoon tea, lots of you have been enjoying a takeaway or two during lockdown. Picture: Clockwise L:R: Donna Bush, Rory Tothecore, Sherri West, Leona Bushnell, James Wright, Jenny Harvey

From fish and chips, to kebabs, sushi to Sunday roasts and even an afternoon tea, lots of you have been enjoying a takeaway or two during lockdown. Picture: Clockwise L:R: Donna Bush, Rory Tothecore, Sherri West, Leona Bushnell, James Wright, Jenny Harvey

Archant

Whether it’s because you’re unable to cook, haven’t been able to get to the shops or fancy a treat to lift the spirits, lots of us have been ordering takeaways during lockdown.

Lots of EDP and Evening News have enjoyed a takeaway roast during lockdown. Picture: Leona Bursnell

From fish and chips, to pancakes, Sunday roasts to sushi, the takeaway options available in Norfolk are vast as restaurants across the county have adapted how they operate. So we asked EDP readers to share some of their favourite lockdown takeaways.

•Al Iman’s, Dereham

The Indian Restaurant offers pre-orders on weekdays until 4pm and is also running a prize draw of vouchers for keyworkers.

From fish and chips, to kebabs, sushi to Sunday roasts and even an afternoon tea, lots of you have been enjoying a takeaway or two during lockdown. PictureL Joff Browne

Stuart Cordy said: “Hard working team who produce the best Indian food around and have a huge delivery area. Highly recommended.”

•Ho Wong, Chinese takeaway, Downham Market

One customer said: “Every dish was absolutely superb.”

A delivery from Get Baked at The King's Head in Acle. Picture: Kerry Ann

•Bird in Hand at Wreningham

The Bird in Hand had multiple recommendations, especially for its Sunday roast and Yorkshire puddings.

Paolo Dalmazzo-Auckland said: “The Bird in Hand is doing the most amazing takeaways. Their Sunday roast had the hugest Yorkshire puddings and we had their version of KFC which really was amazing.”

This photo shows a takeaway from Momiji Japanese Restaurant in Harleston. Picture: Jenny Harvey

Martin Green said: “When we opened our box after getting home, huge burgers and great sized side portions.

“The Bird in Hand comes highly recommended.”

James Butcher added: “Had a amazing roast dinner from there on Sunday. Love the fact it’s in a big Yorkshire and tastes incredible.”

Some people have gone the extra step to recreate the restaurant experience when enjoying a takeaway at home. Picture: Jo Ritchie

•The Green Man, Rackheath

•The King’s Head, Acle/Get Baked

The King’s Head is a hub of Just Baked which is offering a shake-away menu with themed drinks inspired by the county’s place name while the pub is also offering a roast dinner delivery service.

James Butcher praised the giant yorkshire pudding from the Bird in Hand in Wrenningham. Picture; James Butcher

•The Black Swan Inn, Horsham St Faith

The team at The Black Swan have opened The Black Swan Stores which sells basic items and are offering a takeaway menu which includes Sunday roasts and ready meals for one.

Sandra Rodgers said: “Sunday roast takeaway, great food on the doorstep.”

Lots of EDP and Evening News have enjoyed a takeaway roast during lockdown. Picture: Sandra Rodgers

You may also want to watch:

•Liquor and Loaded, King’s Lynn

The restaurant has adapted to lockdown by offering a pickup or delivery service.

A takeaway from The Bird in Hand in Wreningham. Picture: Marcus MacMillan

Chelsea Bishop said she had ordered twice: “They are incredible, they need a massive well done from small busy little restaurant to a amazing home delivery.”

•The Plough Inn, Marsham

The Plough Inn got a mention for its dirty fries.

•Siam Rice Box, south Norfolk

Siam Rice box is currently offering a Thai street food home delivery service in different parts of south Norfolk on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mary Lock said: “Very easy to order and delivered to the house totally contactless.”

•Thailand Norwich, Ring Road

The Thai restaurant got the thumbs up from Kelly Cutter and Leanne Elizabeth who said: “Two deliveries for special occasions and both have been on time and hot!”

•Wheatacre White Lion, Beccles

The Beccles pub has adapted to lockdown by offering a takeaway menu which is updated weekly.

Jo Ritchie said: “Wheatacre White Lion made our date night still happen at home with their exceptional food and fantastic takeaway service, can’t recommend enough.”

•China Boy, Gt Yarmouth

•Momiji Japanese Restaurant, Harleston

The Japanese restaurant is currently offering a takeaway menu.

Jenny Harvey said: “Amazing takeaways from Momiji Japanese restaurant in Harleston. Delicious”

Think we’ve missed somewhere? If you don’t see your favourite takeaway on the list email: sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk.

