Key hospital equipment funded by local Lions clubs

Local Lions clubs have united to fund a piece of hospital equipment key in protecting workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight clubs within the catchment area for the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) funded the specialist equipment, which ensures face masks worn by NHS staff are fitted correctly and giving the best protection possible against Covid-19.

The project, co-ordinated by John Swatton, president of the Lowestoft Lions Club, was supported by Lions Clubs in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk Broads, Lowestoft, Beccles, Southwold, Halesworth, Bungay and Wroxham and Hoveton.

A JPUH spokesperson said: “Face fit testing is designed to provide workers with the best protection against the effects of hazardous materials, in this case Covid-19.

“It can ensure the best possible seal to the user’s face, reducing the chances of any dangerous particles entering the mask and being inhaled.

“Respiratory protective equipment is essential to reduce the risk of work-related illness and death. However, you can’t be sure of your mask’s effectiveness without it being tested.”

The equpiment cost around £10,000.

The Lions International Emergency Fund also provided a grant to support the local clubs’ efforts.

The JPUH spokesperson said: “Quantitative fit testing (QNFT) provides a numerical measure of how well a facepiece seals against a wearer’s face.

“QNFT is performed by collecting and analysing air samples from within the respiratory inlet cover of the respirator while it is worn by the intended user.

“These tests give an objective measure of face fit.”