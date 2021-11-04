Norwich panto veteran and showbiz star Lionel Blair dies aged 92

Showbiz veteran Lionel Blair has passed away at the age of 92. - Credit: PA

Dancer and TV presenter Lionel Blair died early this morning, his agent has revealed.

The 92-year-old died in the early morning on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Across a seven-decade career, he worked on television as an actor, dancer, presenter and choreographer.

His career included multiple performances in Norwich.

Blair played Buttons in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal in 1992, in the theatre’s first pantomime after its refurbishment.

He returned the next year as Dick Whittington.

In 2006, he told an EDP reporter about his dancing training, or lack thereof.

He said: "I've been dancing since I was three. My parents were not in business, my dad was a barber. But they always encouraged me."

The entertainer also said that Sammy Davis Junior was who he admired most, as he was untrained like himself.

In recent years, he made appearances on shows including Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Marigold Hotel.