Norwich panto veteran and showbiz star Lionel Blair dies aged 92
- Credit: PA
Dancer and TV presenter Lionel Blair died early this morning, his agent has revealed.
The 92-year-old died in the early morning on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Across a seven-decade career, he worked on television as an actor, dancer, presenter and choreographer.
His career included multiple performances in Norwich.
Blair played Buttons in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal in 1992, in the theatre’s first pantomime after its refurbishment.
He returned the next year as Dick Whittington.
In 2006, he told an EDP reporter about his dancing training, or lack thereof.
He said: "I've been dancing since I was three. My parents were not in business, my dad was a barber. But they always encouraged me."
The entertainer also said that Sammy Davis Junior was who he admired most, as he was untrained like himself.
You may also want to watch:
In recent years, he made appearances on shows including Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Marigold Hotel.
Most Read
- 1 Human remains found in search for Diane
- 2 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
- 3 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
- 4 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
- 5 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
- 6 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
- 7 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old
- 8 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital
- 9 One in four hospital beds occupied by 'stranded' patients stuck for weeks
- 10 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live