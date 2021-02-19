News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

A chance to nominate your Norfolk heroes for charity's awards

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:12 PM February 19, 2021   
Steven Schooling, the founder of Linking Hands Charity UK in Wisbech, who is running the Hearts of Gold Awards 2021.

Steven Schooling, the founder of Linking Hands Charity UK, who is running the Hearts of Gold Awards 2021 - Credit: Submitted

Do you know someone who deserves recognition for what they have been doing during the pandemic? 

Anyone from Norfolk is able to be entered for East Anglian charity Linking Hands Charity UK's Hearts of Gold Awards 2021. 

Linking Hands founder Steven Schooling, 58, said the Wisbech-based charity is hoping to reward a deserving individual every month this year.

The logo for Linking Hands Charity UK, which is based in Wisbech and founded by Steven Schooling.

The logo for Linking Hands Charity UK - Credit: Submitted

"You could be a nurse or doctor, or you may have just been looking after someone's pet," Mr Schooling said. 

"We thought with this pandemic and so much negativity going on in the world, we thought we could give something for people to aim for and reward them for their outstanding efforts." 

You may also want to watch:

Linking Hands is a self-supported charity which offers a range of free services including bereavement counselling, alcohol and drug rehab, as well as cancer support.

To nominate your own hero for the awards and download a entry form, email scs2011@btinternet.com. Linking Hands Charity UK's website can be found at https://www.linkinghands.org.uk/

Most Read

  1. 1 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
  2. 2 Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
  3. 3 Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice
  1. 4 Fishermen catch amazing orange octopus off north Norfolk
  2. 5 15 fire crews called to blaze at British Sugar factory
  3. 6 No takers, so RAF Marham's Victor bomber dismantled for scrap
  4. 7 Second unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach
  5. 8 Former Magic Kingdom set to be turned into builders' merchants
  6. 9 Relief at CCTV for city road after decade of muggings and drug deals
  7. 10 'It absolutely stinks' - Lake of sewage forms behind houses

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus | Updated

Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech businessman Jamie Robinson with his family

Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Owner Sam Steggles inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham

Farming | Gallery

Could this £250k new farm shop be the biggest in Norfolk?

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people across the region are being asked to shield. 

Coronavirus

Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus