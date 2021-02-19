Published: 12:12 PM February 19, 2021

Steven Schooling, the founder of Linking Hands Charity UK, who is running the Hearts of Gold Awards 2021 - Credit: Submitted

Do you know someone who deserves recognition for what they have been doing during the pandemic?

Anyone from Norfolk is able to be entered for East Anglian charity Linking Hands Charity UK's Hearts of Gold Awards 2021.

Linking Hands founder Steven Schooling, 58, said the Wisbech-based charity is hoping to reward a deserving individual every month this year.

The logo for Linking Hands Charity UK - Credit: Submitted

"You could be a nurse or doctor, or you may have just been looking after someone's pet," Mr Schooling said.

"We thought with this pandemic and so much negativity going on in the world, we thought we could give something for people to aim for and reward them for their outstanding efforts."

Linking Hands is a self-supported charity which offers a range of free services including bereavement counselling, alcohol and drug rehab, as well as cancer support.

To nominate your own hero for the awards and download a entry form, email scs2011@btinternet.com. Linking Hands Charity UK's website can be found at https://www.linkinghands.org.uk/