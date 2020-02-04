Search

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

PUBLISHED: 09:22 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 04 February 2020

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man who died after his Mercedes hit a tree has been named.

Dumitru Togoe, 43, was killed in a crash on Blofield Road, Lingwood, in the early hours of Saturday, January 18.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.10 am, after the silver Mercedes E300 careered off the road and into a tree.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

MrTogoe's inquest is due to be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich this morning.

