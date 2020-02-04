Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man who died after his Mercedes hit a tree has been named.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dumitru Togoe, 43, was killed in a crash on Blofield Road, Lingwood, in the early hours of Saturday, January 18.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.10 am, after the silver Mercedes E300 careered off the road and into a tree.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

MrTogoe's inquest is due to be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich this morning.