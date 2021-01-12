Councillor's Covid rule breach to be discussed

Published: 10:53 AM January 12, 2021

Councillors are set to discuss a breach in coronavirus rules by one of their members after she admitted walking down the high street following a positive test.

Swaffham town councillor Lindsay Beech was spoken to by police after she admitted to breaking her coronavirus isolation by walking around Swaffham town centre.

Now, Swaffham Town Council will be discussing the breach at a full council meeting on Wednesday, January 13.

Swaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in SwaffhamImage: Breckland District Council - Credit: Archant

The independent councillor released a statement on January 7 saying that she "thought she could exercise once a day while in isolation".

She said: "I apologise profusely to the people of Swaffham for potentially exposing them to the coronavirus. This happened as a result of me misinterpreting the government's advice on what can and can't be done whilst self-isolating.

"I mistakenly thought that I must not leave my house except to exercise once a day. Unfortunately, I was incorrect and must not leave the house under any circumstances whilst in self-isolation.

You may also want to watch:

"Hopefully, by keeping well away from others, not touching anything and staying outside whilst taking exercise, the risk to the general public was mitigated. Again, my sincere apologies for any distress my actions may have caused to others.”

In response to the statement, Swaffham's mayor, Jill Skinner, said: "It is important that we as elected representatives of our town act within the Covid-19 government guidelines at

all times.”

Mayor of Swaffham Jill Skinner. Photo: Richard Bishop/Swaffham Town Council - Credit: Richard Bishop/Swaffham Town Cou

The breach of restrictions has led to fellow councillors and Swaffham residents calling for the ex-Tory councillor's resignation.

She's left herself with no choice but to resign, apart from the risk she's posed to the community, fellow @SwaffhamCouncil staff & councillors have been dragged into this appalling story, all the good work they/we have done brought down in one foul swoop https://t.co/5zmurYUXWj — Brendan Holmes (@Brendan_Holmes) January 9, 2021

Swaffham district councillor Ian Sherwood said: "People have been very upset by the actions of councillor Beech, people fail to be able to understand the explanation that she has given.

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood. Picture: Breckland Council - Credit: Archant

"In a positive note, I have had enquiries through social media and email with a number of local Swaffham residents asking for help and advice on guidance and where to find advice.

"People want to do the right thing and the majority of people realise how serious this is.

"I would still hold that community leader and councillors need to do their very best to help advise and give the right advice and the overwhelming feedback I'm getting is that people believe councillor Beech has failed them and failed the community."

The breach will be discussed at a virtual town council meeting at 6.30pm on January 13.











