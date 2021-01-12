News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Councillor's Covid rule breach to be discussed

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:53 AM January 12, 2021   
Lindsay Beech, Swaffham Town Councillor. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lindsay Beech, Swaffham Town Councillor. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Councillors are set to discuss a breach in coronavirus rules by one of their members after she admitted walking down the high street following a positive test.

Swaffham town councillor Lindsay Beech was spoken to by police after she admitted to breaking her coronavirus isolation by walking around Swaffham town centre.

Now, Swaffham Town Council will be discussing the breach at a full council meeting on Wednesday, January 13.

Swaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in SwaffhamImage: Breckland District Cou

Swaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in SwaffhamImage: Breckland District Council - Credit: Archant

The independent councillor released a statement on January 7 saying that she "thought she could exercise once a day while in isolation".

She said: "I apologise profusely to the people of Swaffham for potentially exposing them to the coronavirus. This happened as a result of me misinterpreting the government's advice on what can and can't be done whilst self-isolating.

"I mistakenly thought that I must not leave my house except to exercise once a day. Unfortunately, I was incorrect and must not leave the house under any circumstances whilst in self-isolation.

You may also want to watch:

"Hopefully, by keeping well away from others, not touching anything and staying outside whilst taking exercise, the risk to the general public was mitigated. Again, my sincere apologies for any distress my actions may have caused to others.”

In response to the statement, Swaffham's mayor, Jill Skinner, said: "It is important that we as elected representatives of our town act within the Covid-19 government guidelines at
all times.”

Mayor of Swaffham Jill Skinner. Photo: Richard Bishop/Swaffham Town Council

Mayor of Swaffham Jill Skinner. Photo: Richard Bishop/Swaffham Town Council - Credit: Richard Bishop/Swaffham Town Cou

The breach of restrictions has led to fellow councillors and Swaffham residents calling for the ex-Tory councillor's resignation.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
  2. 2 Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan
  3. 3 Work on 300 controversial new homes set to start 'in July'
  1. 4 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
  2. 5 Man, 93, reported missing after failing to return from supermarket trip
  3. 6 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
  4. 7 Analysis: How close is Norfolk to declaring a London-style Covid emergency?
  5. 8 Council leader and both her critically-ill parents fighting Covid
  6. 9 Government to publish vaccine delivery plan as new centres open in Norfolk
  7. 10 Group of men playing football among 31 fines for Covid breaches

Swaffham district councillor Ian Sherwood said: "People have been very upset by the actions of councillor Beech, people fail to be able to understand the explanation that she has given.

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood. Picture: Breckland Council - Credit: Archant

"In a positive note, I have had enquiries through social media and email with a number of local Swaffham residents asking for help and advice on guidance and where to find advice. 

"People want to do the right thing and the majority of people realise how serious this is.

"I would still hold that community leader and councillors need to do their very best to help advise and give the right advice and the overwhelming feedback I'm getting is that people believe councillor Beech has failed them and failed the community."

The breach will be discussed at a virtual town council meeting at 6.30pm on January 13.




Coronavirus
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Part of road sealed off amid police investigation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

County's infection rate slows for first time in 2021

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid-19 reported at Norfolk chocolate factory

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

People urged to stay away from the coast this weekend

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus