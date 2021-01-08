Police involved as councillor with Covid spotted in town without mask

Published: 11:29 AM January 8, 2021 Updated: 11:49 AM January 8, 2021

Police have got involved after a town councillor admitted to walking down the high street without a mask on after testing positive for coronavirus.

Swaffham town councillor Lindsay Beech has been spoken to by police after she admitted to breaking her coronavirus isolation by walking around Swaffham town centre.

The councillor released a statement on January 7 after residents said on social media that she had been seen walking around the town after testing positive for the virus.

Prizes were handed out by Lady Georgina Roberts High Sheriff of Norfolk with help from: Cllr Jill Skinner Mayor of Swaffham, Cllr Lindsay Beech who organised the event and the Swaffham Town Crier Nigel Wilkin who announced the winners. Picture: Swaffham Town Council - Credit: Archant

In the statement, Mrs Beech said that she thought she could exercise once a day while in isolation.

She said: "I apologise profusely to the people of Swaffham for potentially exposing them to the coronavirus. This happened as a result of me misinterpreting the government's advice on what can and can't be done whilst self-isolating.

"I mistakenly thought that I must not leave my house except to exercise once a day. Unfortunately, I was incorrect and must not leave the house under any circumstances whilst in self-isolation.

"Hopefully, by keeping well away from others, not touching anything and staying outside whilst taking exercise, the risk to the general public was mitigated. Again, my sincere apologies for any distress my actions may have caused to others.”

The law states that anybody with Covid-19 symptoms or a positive test should stay at home from the day their symptoms started. The law is also in place for people who have been in contact with somebody who tests positive for the virus.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said officers "are aware of the incident" and "suitable words of advice have been given to the individual involved".

Swaffham's Breckland councillor Ian Sherwood put out a message on social media saying he was aware of the incident and asked that "all our community follows the national guidance".