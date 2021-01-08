News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police involved as councillor with Covid spotted in town without mask

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:29 AM January 8, 2021    Updated: 11:49 AM January 8, 2021
Lindsay Beech, Swaffham Town Councillor. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lindsay Beech, Swaffham Town Councillor. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Police have got involved after a town councillor admitted to walking down the high street without a mask on after testing positive for coronavirus.

Swaffham town councillor Lindsay Beech has been spoken to by police after she admitted to breaking her coronavirus isolation by walking around Swaffham town centre.

The councillor released a statement on January 7 after residents said on social media that she had been seen walking around the town after testing positive for the virus.

Prizes were handed out by Lady Georgina Roberts High Sheriff of Norfolk with help from: Cllr Jill S

Prizes were handed out by Lady Georgina Roberts High Sheriff of Norfolk with help from: Cllr Jill Skinner Mayor of Swaffham, Cllr Lindsay Beech who organised the event and the Swaffham Town Crier Nigel Wilkin who announced the winners. Picture: Swaffham Town Council - Credit: Archant

In the statement, Mrs Beech said that she thought she could exercise once a day while in isolation.

She said: "I apologise profusely to the people of Swaffham for potentially exposing them to the coronavirus. This happened as a result of me misinterpreting the government's advice on what can and can't be done whilst self-isolating.

"I mistakenly thought that I must not leave my house except to exercise once a day. Unfortunately, I was incorrect and must not leave the house under any circumstances whilst in self-isolation.

"Hopefully, by keeping well away from others, not touching anything and staying outside whilst taking exercise, the risk to the general public was mitigated. Again, my sincere apologies for any distress my actions may have caused to others.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: 11 more coronavirus vaccination centres set to open
  2. 2 'It's like a war zone' - Staff describe 'horrendous' hospital conditions as Covid admissions rise
  3. 3 Covid patient, 25, woke in intensive care after three days unconscious
  1. 4 Former maths teacher struck off after starting relationship with ex-pupil
  2. 5 Historic pub on market for £899,950
  3. 6 Woman left with cuts on both ankles after dog attack in country park
  4. 7 30,000 people in Norfolk have received first Covid vaccine dose so far
  5. 8 Teacher and 'wonderful woman' took her own life, inquest hears
  6. 9 Woman in court for taking 'one bite' of Co-op sandwich
  7. 10 RAF technician 'knocked out cold' in one punch by drunk man in car park

The law states that anybody with Covid-19 symptoms or a positive test should stay at home from the day their symptoms started. The law is also in place for people who have been in contact with somebody who tests positive for the virus.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said officers "are aware of the incident" and "suitable words of advice have been given to the individual involved".

Swaffham's Breckland councillor Ian Sherwood put out a message on social media saying he was aware of the incident and asked that "all our community follows the national guidance".

Coronavirus
Swaffham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

New record high Covid infection rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Council may close car parks unless visitors stay away

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus