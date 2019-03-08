Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two arrested in connection with woman's death after fall down stairs

PUBLISHED: 11:02 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 13 August 2019

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Archant

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Archant

Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died having fallen down the stairs.

Linda Rainey, 60, from Harley Road in Great Yarmouth, was taken to Addenbrookes' Hospital in Cambridge on Monday, August 5, with serious head injuries after falling down the stairs and died in hospital on Wednesday, August 7.

The East of England Ambulance Service had been called to an address in South Market Road at around 11.40pm.

According to a police spokesman, officers treated the death as suspicious after receiving 'significant' information from a member of the public on Saturday, August 10.

You may also want to watch:

A man and woman, both in their 50s and known to Ms Rainey, were arrested on Sunday.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both are in custody as of Monday evening.

A Home Office post mortem examination was due to take place to establish the cause of death on Monday, (August 12).

Related articles

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Two arrested in connection with woman’s death after fall down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists