Two arrested in connection with death of woman who fell down stairs

PUBLISHED: 19:26 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:32 12 August 2019

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died having fallen down the stairs.

Linda Rainey, 60, from Harley Road in Great Yarmouth, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Monday, August 5, with serious head injuries after falling down the stairs and died in hospital on Wednesday, August 7.

The East of England Ambulance Service had been called to an address in South Market Road at around 11.40pm.

According to a police spokesman, officers treated the death as suspicious after receiving 'significant' information from a member of the public on Saturday, August 10.

A man and woman, both in their 50s and known to Ms Rainey, were arrested on Sunday.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both are in custody as of Monday evening.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was due to take place to establish the cause of death on Monday, (August 12).

