Death of woman who was found unresponsive at home remains a mystery
PUBLISHED: 14:02 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 13 June 2019
The death of a woman who was found unresponsive at her home in Great Yarmouth earlier this year remains a mystery.
Linda Openshaw, 65, died at her home in Lawn Avenue on January 9.
At an inquest opening on Thursday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard her medical cause of death was unascertained.
Senior Coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Ms Openshaw died at her home address after being found unresponsive.
She told the court Ms Openshaw was born on September 9, 1953, in Guildford, Surrey, and worked as a shop worker.
Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on September 4.
Comments have been disabled on this article.