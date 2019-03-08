Death of woman who was found unresponsive at home remains a mystery

Linda Openshaw, 65, died at her home in Lawn Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Adam Scorey

The death of a woman who was found unresponsive at her home in Great Yarmouth earlier this year remains a mystery.

Linda Openshaw, 65, died at her home in Lawn Avenue on January 9.

At an inquest opening on Thursday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard her medical cause of death was unascertained.

Senior Coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Ms Openshaw died at her home address after being found unresponsive.

She told the court Ms Openshaw was born on September 9, 1953, in Guildford, Surrey, and worked as a shop worker.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on September 4.