News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest opens into death of woman, 54, at residential care home

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:06 PM March 16, 2021   
Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A 54-year-old finance manager died at a residential care home, an inquest opening has heard. 

Linda Grinnell was found at Lancaster House on Portal Avenue in Watton on March 7. 

She had been residing at Lancaster House, which provides accommodation, care and support for up to 19 people.

The medical cause of death was stated as hanging by the neck. 

A pre-inquest review hearing has been fixed for Thursday, July 8. 

The Samaritans helpline can be called on 116 123. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  2. 2 'Have we learned nothing?' - Caroline Flack's mum fears Meghan Markle saga shows nothing has been learned from daughter's death
  3. 3 Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'
  1. 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  2. 5 All the Norfolk car boot sales hoping to reopen in April
  3. 6 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
  4. 7 Quiet neighbourhood left 'crawling with police' after break-in
  5. 8 'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash
  6. 9 Your questions answered over safety and side effects of Covid vaccines
  7. 10 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham RNLI crew

People

Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Buxton was closed by Norfolk Police due to a fire at a property

Updated

Man taken to hospital after fire in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home they bought at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon