Inquest opens into death of woman, 54, at residential care home

Published: 12:06 PM March 16, 2021

A 54-year-old finance manager died at a residential care home, an inquest opening has heard.

Linda Grinnell was found at Lancaster House on Portal Avenue in Watton on March 7.

She had been residing at Lancaster House, which provides accommodation, care and support for up to 19 people.

The medical cause of death was stated as hanging by the neck.

A pre-inquest review hearing has been fixed for Thursday, July 8.

The Samaritans helpline can be called on 116 123.