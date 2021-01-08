Woman found unresponsive in caravan, inquest hears

Published: 6:15 AM January 8, 2021

A 61-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a caravan, an inquest has heard.

Linda Briscoe died at The Gap caravan site in East Runton on August 2, 2020.

At an inquest into her death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, Yvonne Blake, area corona for Norfolk said Mrs Briscoe lived in Outwell.

On August 2, one of Mrs Briscoe's sons visited The Gap after not hearing from his mother for a few days. He knocked on the door of the caravan and tried to call his mother, but received no response and raised the alarm.

Mrs Briscoe was discovered unresponsive inside the caravan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her medical cause of death was given as combined toxicity of two types of medication.

Ms Blake recorded a conclusion of suicide.

If you need help or support, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7. Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.