Woman’s death in river ‘not suspicious’

PUBLISHED: 14:10 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 02 April 2020

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

The death of a woman whose body was found in a river is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services on Crossbank Road, opposite the stretch of river where the body was found Picture: While There Is LightEmergency services on Crossbank Road, opposite the stretch of river where the body was found Picture: While There Is Light

Emergency services were called out to both banks of the tidal River Ouse at King’s Lynn on Tuesday morning after concerns were raised about a person’s safety.

A body was later recovered off Clockcase Lane in Clenchwarton before the focus of the operation moved to the town’s South Quay.

The woman has not formally been identified, but police in Lincolnshire say they believe her to be Shirley Cranston, 59, who had been missing from her home in Burgh le Marsh, near Skegness, since the early hours of March 12.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “While the death continues to be treated as unexplained, it is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

