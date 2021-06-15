Care home thanks community for efforts in search for missing Margaret Smith

Published: 1:02 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 2:27 PM June 15, 2021

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. - Credit: Supplied by Murray Smith

The staff at a care home where a missing 87-year-old woman was last seen have shared their concern at her disappearance while thanking the wider community for its efforts to help find her.

Margaret Smith was last seen at Lincoln House care home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.

Since she was reported missing, hundreds of people from the local community have worked alongside the police and search teams to try and find the former Dereham Neatherd High School librarian, who has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

Castlemeadow Care which owns Lincoln House, where Mrs Smith lived, has said after quickly becoming aware that Mrs Smith was not present, staff promptly alerted the police, local safeguarding team and her family.

The home's staff said their thoughts were with Mrs Smith’s family and loved ones.

In a statement, Lincoln House said: "Margaret is much loved by everyone at Lincoln House. Our staff remain professional but understandably are upset and worried for Margaret’s welfare.

"The staff continue to care for our residents and are supporting them during this difficult time. All our staff are working hard and continue to join the search teams.

"We have had so much support from the local community and we would very much like to thank everyone, the police, all search and rescue teams and the public volunteers for the overwhelming support and their efforts as the search for Margaret continues.

"We would appeal to everyone to remain vigilant and continue their efforts in searching for Margaret, checking their properties, grounds and local areas.

"The local volunteer search is being coordinated from Swanton Morley Village Hall, if anyone wishes to join the search, please report to the coordinator at the Village Hall.

"If anyone has any information that could help locate Margaret please contact the police. Margaret is a very sociable lady and greatly missed by everyone at Lincoln House and we very much hope for her safe return."

Police described Mrs Smith as white, 5ft 4in and of slim build with short grey hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a floral blouse and a navy cardigan.

Anyone who may have seen Margaret or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 535 of Sunday, June 13, 2021.