Cow 'full of style' wins supreme beef title at Royal Norfolk Show

Chris Hill

Published: 4:51 PM June 30, 2022
Ben Maskell with his beef supreme champion, four-year-old Limousin cow Whinfell Park Opal Fruit

Ben Maskell with his supreme beef champion, four-year-old Limousin cow Whinfell Park Opal Fruit - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Limousin cow "full of style" carried off the supreme beef champion title at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The interbreed beef championship brought some much-anticipated competition to the livestock rings, as the champions of all the beef cattle breeds were judged against each other.

And the coveted overall prize for the best beef animal in the show went to Ben Maskell and Sarah Lisney from Woodfield Limousins in East Sussex, with their four-year-old cow named Whinfell Park Opal Fruit.

Mr Maskell said it was "absolutely fantastic" to claim a Royal Norfolk Show title -  the first supreme championship this animal has won on the show circuit.

"I'm really pleased," he said. "I bought her as a two-year-old in calf in 2020. We calved her and she has just had another calf in February and now she is doing the rounds in the summer shows.

"She is just full of style and correctness, a really good cow."

Mr Maskell said he was delighted to be showing his cattle at the first Royal Norfolk Show for three years, after the disappointment of Covid cancellations prevented this traditional showcase for livestock breeders' efforts.

"It is really good to be back out and showing the cattle again," he said.

