Selfless 13-year-old uses pocket money to buy Halloween sweets for children
PUBLISHED: 14:44 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 14 October 2020
Archant
A selfless teenager has come up with a trick or treating alternative to ensure children have a Halloween to remember.
With some medical experts advising against the annual tradition, Lily Lancaster, who attends Attleborough Academy, began using her own pocket money to make up bags of sweets to hand out to youngsters.
The 13-year-old, who was named a Norfolk Day Hero earlier this year, teamed up with Mrs Bean’s Bistro and they came up with the idea of hiding golden tickets inside five of the bags.
You may also want to watch:
Finding a golden ticket will earn each winner a special prize from the cafe.
Lily’s mother, Debbie Lancaster, said: “Lily turned round one day saying ‘if children can’t go trick or treating, let’s take Halloween to them’.
“She always says if she can make one person smile every day, that’s what makes her happy.”
Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and collect bags of sweets from Lily outside Mrs Beans Bistro on October 30 and 31.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.