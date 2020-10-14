Search

Selfless 13-year-old uses pocket money to buy Halloween sweets for children

PUBLISHED: 14:44 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 14 October 2020

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, will hand out sweets at Mrs Beans Bistro to children who aren't going trick or treating this Halloween. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

A selfless teenager has come up with a trick or treating alternative to ensure children have a Halloween to remember.

Staff at Mrs Beans Bistro in Attleborough, who have teamed up with Lily Lancaster to hide golden tickets in Halloween bags of sweets. Picture: Debbie LancasterStaff at Mrs Beans Bistro in Attleborough, who have teamed up with Lily Lancaster to hide golden tickets in Halloween bags of sweets. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

With some medical experts advising against the annual tradition, Lily Lancaster, who attends Attleborough Academy, began using her own pocket money to make up bags of sweets to hand out to youngsters.

The 13-year-old, who was named a Norfolk Day Hero earlier this year, teamed up with Mrs Bean’s Bistro and they came up with the idea of hiding golden tickets inside five of the bags.

Lily Lancaster, from Attleborough, was named a Norfolk Day Hero in 2020. Picture: Debbie LancasterLily Lancaster, from Attleborough, was named a Norfolk Day Hero in 2020. Picture: Debbie Lancaster

Finding a golden ticket will earn each winner a special prize from the cafe.

Lily’s mother, Debbie Lancaster, said: “Lily turned round one day saying ‘if children can’t go trick or treating, let’s take Halloween to them’.

“She always says if she can make one person smile every day, that’s what makes her happy.”

Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and collect bags of sweets from Lily outside Mrs Beans Bistro on October 30 and 31.

