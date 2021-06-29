Faster broadband on its way to King's Lynn and Hunstanton

Published: 1:52 PM June 29, 2021

The team at Lightspeed, who are pledging to ring faster broadband to King's Lynn and Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Lowndes

Homes and businesses in King's Lynn and Hunstanton are set to be among the first towns in the region to be offered gigabit broadband.

Lincolnshire-based Lightspeed Broadband claims the service is "approximately 24 times faster than the average broadband speeds currently available" with speeds of up to 10,00Mbps.

It says that means a "super smooth internet connection" for professional home working, streaming entertainment, high speed gaming, and video calling.

Lightspeed, which launched in February, said it had mobilised more than one hundred engineers to kick-start the network roll-out in Thetford, Dereham and Sheringham, along with Boston, Bourne, Holbeach, Long Sutton, Market Deeping, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding and Stamford in South Lincolnshire.

Work will commence this Autumn. With a clear deployment strategy, Lightspeed will reuse existing infrastructure wherever possible, and work with local partners, including local councils and highways, to roll out the fibre infrastructure quickly with minimal environmental impact and disruption to residents.

Lightspeed has also it is creating a new headquarters in South Lincolnshire which will be the focus for its operations across East Anglia.

Chief executive Steve Haines said: "We have been moving at ‘light speed’ to deliver our objectives to become a leading regional internet service provider and bring ultra-reliable, futureproof full fibre internet to thousands of homes and businesses across the East of England.

"Working closely with stakeholders in each of our locations is very important to us and we want to be open and transparent about our next wave of locations so we can engage with local partners ahead of the build phase this Autumn.”

Lightspeed is on track to connect its first customers in its initial ten towns later this Summer. It will be offering a range of affordable packages directly to consumers and businesses to cover all their internet and Wi-Fi needs.

It says installation will use existing infrastructure wherever possible, and work with local partners, including local councils and highways, to roll out the fibre infrastructure quickly with minimal environmental impact and disruption