More than 1,000 lights to be released on River Wensum for charity

A riverside walk on the river Wensum in central Norwich.

The River Wensum is set to become a River of Lights in a moment to remember all those who have been affected by cancer.

At 7pm on Friday, March 8 more than a thousand lights will be floated on the stretch of water from the St Georges Bridge to Fye Bridge in Norwich.

The floating lights will be released to represent ‘love, hope, memories and wishes’, seeing individuals making their own dedications to loved ones.

Roger Cawdron, of the Ribs of Beef, came up with the idea, and agreed with the Norwich Inns network they would support the event and raise money for charity.

He said: “We would love to share this lovely evening with the good people of Norfolk, but if people can’t make it to the event they can still purchase a ticket for just £2 to make their dedication knowing that it will be shining bright on the night, and the ticket gives them the chance to win prizes in the ticket draw”.

The money raised will go towards Keeping Abreast, a Norwich charity supporting women facing breast cancer.