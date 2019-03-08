Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

This Norwich TV writer has been shortlisted for a major festival prize

PUBLISHED: 15:43 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 20 May 2019

Writer and director Molly Naylor, whose new show Lights! Planets! People! has been shortlisted for the New Writing South Best New Play Award 2019. It was one of 11 shows shortlisted from more than 1,000 performed at the Brighton Fringe festival. Picture: Robin Mair

Writer and director Molly Naylor, whose new show Lights! Planets! People! has been shortlisted for the New Writing South Best New Play Award 2019. It was one of 11 shows shortlisted from more than 1,000 performed at the Brighton Fringe festival. Picture: Robin Mair

Robin Mair

A Norwich TV and theatre writer is in line for one of the top prizes at Brighton Fringe, England's biggest arts festival.

Lights! Planets! People! writer and director Molly Naylor (left) and Karen Hill, the show's Attleborough-based performer. The new show has been shortlisted for the New Writing South Best New Play Award 2019. Picture: Dave GuttridgeLights! Planets! People! writer and director Molly Naylor (left) and Karen Hill, the show's Attleborough-based performer. The new show has been shortlisted for the New Writing South Best New Play Award 2019. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Molly Naylor is in the running for the New Writing South Best New Play Award 2019 for her new show Lights! Planets! People!.

The play, which is written and directed by Ms Naylor and stars Attleborough based actor Karen Hill, was one of 11 shortlisted from more than 1,000 shows at the festival.

The award recognises an outstanding, original theatre script produced at the festival, with the winner set to be announced on June 2.

University of East Anglia alumnus Ms Naylor is a scriptwriter, poet, performer and theatre maker.

She co-wrote and created Sky One TV comedy After Hours with John Osborne and wrote and directed short film Callback.

You may also want to watch:

She is currently writing I'll See Myself Out, a Creative England and BFI-funded feature film produced by Jeva Films, and is co-director of True Stories Live, a live storytelling show that has toured the UK to sell-out audiences.

She has also recently published her debut poetry collection, Badminton.

Of her nomination, Ms Naylor said: "As a writer it is always great when people connect with the work and in a competitive environment like Brighton Festival, with so many other shows for people to choose from, it is especially welcome."

Lights! Planets! People! was co-commissioned by Norwich Arts Centre and sold out its performance there last week, following a country-wide tour and a London run at the Vault Festival earlier in the year.

It is described as an insightful, moving and funny take on the interconnected worlds of women, science and space travel, also covering issues around the environment and mental health.

The show follows Maggie, a 60-year-old space scientist, in two parallel story lines: in one she gives a lecture to a group of young female students in an effort to interest them in careers in science, and in the other she undertakes her first therapy session to discuss issues in her relationship.

- Lights! Planets! People! can be seen in Brighton from May 26 to 30 after which it continues to tour the country, returning to East Anglia at Pulse Festival in Ipswich on June 3 and Holt Festival on July 24.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Detectives have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed as he walked along a footpath in broad daylight from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green in Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver accused of raping woman after offering her lift home

Suffolk Police carried out checks in Lowestoft in the wake of the rape. Picture: Suffolk Police

‘Hassle, stress, and responsibility’: Why 2,500 Post Offices could disappear in 2019

The Post Office at the Cellar House in Eaton. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Young Farmers profile: 24-year-old vet Jade Wilson cares for all creatures great and small

Jade Wilson of Wymondham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Norfolk YFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists