Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Norfolk firefighters were called to a property after it was struck by lightning.

Fire crews from Sprowston and Hethersett attended a lightning strike on a property on Worcester Road, Costessey, shortly before 7.40pm on Friday (October 18).

A spokesman in the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) control room said there was no fire but crews who attended "just made sure the property was safe".

They used a thermal image camera.

Meanwhile, at just before 7.25pm on Friday, appliances from Earlham and Carrow attended South Park Avenue to assist with manual release using small gear after a tree fell on a vehicle.

Earlier, crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham went to reports of a building fire on Bull Close Road in Norwich.

Crews attended shortly before 6.25pm on Friday but this was found to be a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.