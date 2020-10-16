Norfolk pub worker tests positive for coronavirus

The Lighthouse Inn, Walcott. Picture: ALEX HURRELL Archant

A Norfolk pub is adding additional deep cleaning measures and contacting customers after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart New owners have revamped the Lighthouse Inn in Walcott. Pictures: Mary Ann Stuart

The Lighthouse Inn, in Walcott, north, Norfolk, said on Friday a part-time member of staff had tested positive, but has not worked at the pub for eight days.

Mary Ann Stuart, one of four directors for the family business, said the business was in the process of informing all customers who were in the pub on the last day when the affected member of staff was working.

The pub will also be increasing its cleaning further by shutting for an hour in the afternoon for a deep clean before evening service.

Ms Stuart said: “We have taken every precaution.

“Nobody has contacted us with any symptoms. Nobody in the pub to our knowledge has developed any symptoms, customers or staff.

“It is our first priority to make sure staff and customers are as safe as possible.”

Throughout the pandemic, staff have had temperature checks at the start of their shifts and carried out deep cleans of the pub in the morning and regular cleaning of tables, menus and its toilets throughout the day.

Ms Stuart said the pub was made aware by Paston College in North Walsham, where the member of staff attends.

In an online statement, the pub wrote: “We have today [Friday] been informed that a part time student member of our waiting staff has been tested positive for Covid-19. She has not been at work for the past eight days.

“A number of other student members of staff who attend the same college have been advised to self-isolate but to our knowledge no further members of staff have been tested positive or displayed any symptoms.

“We are informing all customers who were in the pub on the last day the affected member of staff was at work. This applies to customers who did not have the NHS app and were therefore asked to leave contact details.

“The whole pub is deep cleaned every morning and we are now closing the pub for an hour during the afternoon for a further deep clean prior to evening service. The pub is also deep cleaned in the evening after closing. Our toilets are cleaned regularly throughout the day and evening. All our tables and menus are thoroughly sanitised with anti-bacterial cleaner in between every customer.

We are monitoring the situation daily and will always take whatever action is necessary to keep our staff and customers safe.”