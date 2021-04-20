'Light up Lynn for Lee' - Call to remember well-loved football fan

Published: 12:01 PM April 20, 2021

Lee Calton, pictured running the London Marathon for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Picture supplied by the Calton family

Let's light up Lynn for Lee. That's the call from friends of a 37-year-old financial advisor who was found dead at his home in the town.

Lee Calton was a popular figure in King's Lynn and a staunch Linnets supporter. King's Lynn Town paid tribute to Mr Calton, who had followed them for more than 25 years.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, Lee Calton.



Everyone at King’s Lynn Town Football Club sends their condolences to the family and friends of Lee.



💙💛 pic.twitter.com/R6zSDWyuRe — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) April 16, 2021

Mark Hearle, the club's general manager said: "He was very well known, very well liked and very well respected."

Family friend Shannon Bloy is calling on people who knew Mr Calton to light a candle to remember him at 8pm on Thursday. She also hopes that the King's Lynn Corn Exchange will be lit up in his favourite team's colours - yellow and blue.

"I've shared a post on Facebook which has had more than 400 shares," she said. "It goes to show the kind of bloke he was.

"He was just such a lovely guy, he lit up the room with his smile, it's just such a shame."

Mrs Bloy, 31, said she had also shared links to the Samaritans and MIND, to spread awareness of mental health issues.

An inquest into Mr Calton's death was opened at Norwich Coroners Court on Tuesday, April 20.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said he was declared dead at his home in St George's Avenue, King's Lynn, on Thursday, April 15.

Mrs Blake said a pathologist's report had given the cause of death as hanging. She adjourned the inquest for a full hearing in Norwich on July 30.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494. Both are open 24/7.

