Liftshare says we’ve all learned valuable lessons from lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has been a troubling time for many – but it’s also taught businesses some valuable lessons, says Ali Clabburn from Liftshare.

Similar to most businesses in Norwich, Liftshare is learning to adapt to our new reality under lockdown. Most of our efforts have been focused on helping key workers at the NHS and other organisations to find safe ways to get to work, particularly where public transport has been reduced.

More recently, we have started to help employers prepare for the return of their staff, once some of the lockdown restrictions are lifted. By using our smart mobility tools, we are able to give employers a strategic overview of their employees’ commuting needs and then help them understand the safest options for now and the lowest CO2 options for the future.

It has been amazing to see the significant impact that fewer cars on the road has had on our local environment. Norwich air is cleaner today than it’s been in my lifetime and I love the fact that I currently feel safe on the roads when cycling with my family. Imagine if that trend continues after the travel restrictions lift.

The last month has been a very challenging time for all of us but we’ve learnt so much. We now know our neighbours better, have discovered home working is possible, appreciate teachers more than ever and are even getting used to queuing for an hour to get into the supermarket.

As we start thinking about a better future after lockdown, I hope that we don’t all jump back to travelling the way we used to. After all, 40pc of commuters live within a 30-minute walk or cycle to work, and 80pc of us live within walking distance of a colleague that we could share a lift with.

Norwich Together Alliance

Liftshare is part of the Norwich Together Alliance.

In a time of isolation, helping communities to connect has never been more important. It’s vital for our health and wellbeing.

With an ambition to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Norwich, Aviva established the Norwich Together Alliance last year.

The alliance is a network of local businesses, charities and the council that have joined forces to explore how we can shape our city to help us all feel more connected.

The aim is to create a more connected and cohesive city for everyone.

Now more than ever, alliance members wants to be there for you and offer the support and guidance you need to get through this challenging time.

