Thousands raised for charity set up in memory of Lowestoft powerlifter

Daniel Willgoss.

More than £11,000 has been raised to support a mental health charity set up in memory of a Lowestoft powerlifter.

Sue Willgoss.

Last year, at the age of just 25, Daniel Willgoss lost his battle with mental health.

His mother, Sue Willgoss, was determined to make a difference and launched the #LiftLoudForDannyFund in a bid to raise awareness.

And in just over six months £11,090 has been raised by the charity which will be fed straight back into the Waveney community through various grassroots mental health events.

Mrs Willgoss said: “It’s absolutely amazing. People have really donated to our cause and it has been incredible. A lot of people have put in a lot of effort.

“People have continually wanted to do things for us. Every month someone is doing something for us or we are doing something ourselves.”

Among the fundraising activities was a 36-hour pool marathon at The Carlton, in London Road South, which Mrs Willgoss runs.

She said: “I stayed up for most of the 36 hours; I started it off and finished it off and played a few times in between.

She said: “It was an amazing 36 hours.”

The event, organised by Paul Leaper and Shayne Buchholz raised £2,133 and will return annually to raise fund for the cause.

The charity continues to grow and intends to provide “advice, support and information” for all those who need it.

It hosts a number of events to help those with mental health issues and their support network.

Once a month it stages a support group for people with mental health troubles and another day hosts a similar group for their carers.

The new funding will allow them to host different events such as ‘Time For You’ – women’s only session which provides pamper treatment for those who have experienced trauma.

Mrs Willgoss added: “It is important to the people of Waveney that they all get the support they need.

“It has meant so much to me and has helped me through the worst thing that has ever happened to me.

“I don’t know what would have happened if I didn’t have this to focus on and the support.”