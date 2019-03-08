Search

Tools destroyed in North Walsham barn fire

PUBLISHED: 14:51 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 28 June 2019

More than 30 firefighters battled a barn fire on a farm in Antingham on Thursday evening. Picture: Archant

Archant

Tools were destroyed in a barn blaze which was tackled by more than 30 firefighters.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly DickersonNorfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the fire on Sandy Lane, near North Walsham, at 6.20pm on Thursday.

The fire at the barn, which is owned by a workman and stored tools, was extinguished by the fire service by 10.30pm the same evening.

Appliances from North Walsham, Aylsham and Mundesley were in attendance, along with an environmental protection unit from Sprowston and a water carrier from Hethersett.

The environmental protection unit was in attendance as asbestos was involved in the incident.

The following day the burnt building, which has now lost its roof, was still smoking and was cordoned off due to its unsafe structure.

Molly-Kay Dickerson, 22, who lives near the barn, said: "I was in the kitchen with my partner and his brother and we saw the smoke coming from the other side of the field and thought it was a bonfire.

"We then heard crackling in the distance and we knew something wasn't right and thought the fire was getting out of hand.

"As we arrived on the scene there were already two gentlemen who said it was their barn that they rented from the local farmer. "

The two men, carpenters by trade, used the shed to store their tools and a classic tractor.

Miss Dickerson said: "We are all so amazed at how quickly and professionally the firefighters got to work.

"Even though we were in such a frightening and unhappy environment, it was so uplifting to see how hard and fast they worked.

"It was so scary thinking about the damage that could have been done if the firefighters hadn't arrived when they did. We are just all glad that nobody was injured."

The crews used main jets, hose reel jets and compressed air foam to extinguish the fire.

Thermal image cameras were also used to check for hotspots.

Norfolk fire service said no people or animals were believed to be in the barn when the fire started.

Norfolk police were informed of the incident but did not attend.

