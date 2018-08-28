Search

Advanced search

Lifetime EDP readers celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 17:08 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 02 January 2019

IMG_1066

IMG_1066

A Norfolk couple spent boxing day celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with those nearest and dearest to them.

Keith and Rosemary Hodgkin married at Ormesby Parish Church on December, 26, 1953.

Mrs Hodgkin, 83, a farmers daughter from South Walsham, has lived in Norfolk all her life.

Originally from Derbyshire, her husband moved to Great Yarmouth with his family after the war.

Following marriage the couple moved to Hopton where Keith started farming.

A move to Browston followed shortly afterwards.

The couple have three children, Kevin, Karon and Deborah and seven grandchildren.

They have both played at Gorleston Golf Club for more than fifty years with Mrs Hodgkin having been both the ladies captain and president.

Mr Hodgkin also continues to pursue his love of wildlife.

Mrs Hodgkin remembers reading the EDP at home from a young age and it has since been the couple’s daily paper.

The couple were sent a congratulatory message from the Queen to mark the occasion.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Warning after dog harasses seal ‘for a good ten minutes’

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists