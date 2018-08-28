Lifetime EDP readers celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

A Norfolk couple spent boxing day celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with those nearest and dearest to them.

Keith and Rosemary Hodgkin married at Ormesby Parish Church on December, 26, 1953.

Mrs Hodgkin, 83, a farmers daughter from South Walsham, has lived in Norfolk all her life.

Originally from Derbyshire, her husband moved to Great Yarmouth with his family after the war.

Following marriage the couple moved to Hopton where Keith started farming.

A move to Browston followed shortly afterwards.

The couple have three children, Kevin, Karon and Deborah and seven grandchildren.

They have both played at Gorleston Golf Club for more than fifty years with Mrs Hodgkin having been both the ladies captain and president.

Mr Hodgkin also continues to pursue his love of wildlife.

Mrs Hodgkin remembers reading the EDP at home from a young age and it has since been the couple’s daily paper.

The couple were sent a congratulatory message from the Queen to mark the occasion.