Norwich City versus Liverpool streaker banned from Carrow Road for life

The football fan who streaked across the pitch during Norwich City's Premier League opener against Liverpool has been banned from Carrow Road for life.

Norwich City Football Club has issued a statement saying the fan, who had gone on to the pitch from the stand reserved for Canaries fans, had been banned from Carrow Road and would also be subject to legal proceedings.

They said: "Norwich City can confirm the individual who entered the field of play from the stand at Anfield on Friday night did not hold an away membership with the club and did not purchase a ticket via our official club channels.

"The individual has now been banned for life from Carrow Road and will also be subject to legal proceedings.

"Please be aware that any other person(s) who encroaches on the pitch at any fixture involving Norwich City will be handed the same punishment."

The club did not name the streaker, but Grant Sleight, 29, who lives in Norwich but sports a Liverpool tattoo on his shoulder, revealed earlier this week that it was him.

He said he supported both Norwich and Liverpool and said the club had not informed him about the ban. He said: "They can ban me for life if they want, but it's just words isn't it?"

He confirmed he did not have away membership and had not bought his ticket for the Liverpool game - for which he travelled up from Norwich by coach - from the club.

He said: "Someone had tickets for sale and wanted £70, so I bought one. We went up on the coach. it was a long trip and when I was there I did what I did to perk everyone up a bit.

"They can say they will ban me, but you can get tickets online and by other means, so how are they going to know it's me. I might see if I can get a ticket for the Newcastle game and do it again."

Mr Sleight said he had been aware of the consequences of his Anfield antics - he spent the night in a Merseyside police station. But he said: "Although it wasn't too bad and I got a bowl of Kelloggs in the morning."

He has also been banned from Anfield for five years, he said, and was in line for a £5,000 fine.