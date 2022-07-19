Lifeguards help man injured doing handstands

Wells beach where the man was injured while doing headstands. - Credit: RNLI

Lifeguards and an ambulance were called to a Norfolk beach after a man injured himself doing handstands.

He was said to be in "severe pain" after hearing a crack following the accident which happened on Wells beach on Saturday, July 9, at about 4pm.

Lifeguards attended to provide first aid before calling the ambulance, which took him to hospital.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, Ted Morgan said: "It was great that the team were able to assist the injured casualty.

"This wouldn’t have been possible if the casualty had not chosen a lifeguarded beach.

"We advise all beachgoers to choose a lifeguarded beach this summer because if you find yourself in trouble in and around the water, a member of our team will quickly be on hand to help."







