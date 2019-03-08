Lifeboat teams involved in two rescues at same spot on Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island from the air. Pic: Mike Page. Archant

Lifeboat teams have been involved in two separate rescues in the same part of the Norfolk coast.

Hunstanton Lifeboat was called out to two seperate rescues after people got cut off at Scolt Head Island near Brancaster.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said a group of people were rescued in the first incident at Scolt Head Island which happened shortly after 1.40pm on Thursday (August 29).

Then, in a second incident, two people were rescued from the same area by Hunstanton Lifeboat at 5.40pm.

The incidents came on the same day as an inflatable sparked a rescue drama at Scratby.

Humber Coastguard recieved reports of an inflatable out to sea at Scratby shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday (August 29).

Hemsby Lifeboat and Winterton lifeboat team were scrambled to the incident although no-one was found in the inflatable and the person was accounted for.