Lifeboat rescues two people and dog from stranded boat

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:00 PM May 16, 2022
The inshore lifeboat was called out. Picture: Archant

Lifeboat crews have rescued two people and their dog. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Two people and a dog have been rescued by lifeboat crews after their boat became stranded.

Humber Coastguard were called to Breydon Water, near Great Yarmouth, at about 1.15pm on Monday afternoon, to reports of a boat running aground with two people onboard.

The crew launched the John Rowntree lifeboat and made their way alongside the boat to assess the situation and to conduct welfare checks.

Those onboard were found to be fit and well.

Due to the ebbing tide the crew decided to take the two people and their dog off the vessel.

The crew helped the pair and their dog on to the lifeboat and the proceeded to the yacht station where they were met by the coastguard.

They were then stood down with thanks from those they rescued.

Following the incident, lifeboat crews said anyone involved in a coastal emergency should dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

