16 people rescued from rising tide after being cut off on sandbank

The Spirit of West Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue 16 people from a Hunstanton sandbank. - Credit: IAN BURT

As many as 16 people have rescued from the rising tide after they became cut off on a sandbank.

It happened on Saturday, July 16, when Hunstanton Lifeboat was called to reports of 16 people being cut off by rising tide on a sandbank just off the town's coastline.

Hunstanton Lifeboat travelled to the area and found several people either wading or swimming back to the shore, while four people remained on the bank, which was rapidly being flooded by the incoming tide.

They were taken to the beach by lifeboat where they were put into the care of the local coastguard response team.

Then on Sunday, July 17, the Hunstanton hovercraft was called to report of two people cut off on Scolt Head Island.

As the Hovercraft proceeded to Brancaster they were stood down as the two people had made it back to the mainland.