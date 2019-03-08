Search

Elderly holidaymakers and dog rescued after being cut off by tide at Brancaster

PUBLISHED: 20:39 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:49 28 August 2019

Hunstanton lifeboat was launched this afternoon to people cut off by the tide Picture: Graham Corney

An elderly couple and their dog were rescued after being cut off by the tide at Brancaster this afternoon.

Shortly before 2pm Hunstanton lifeboat were despatched after the coastguard received reports of two people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island.

When they arrived the lifeboat crew discovered a group of four people and the dog had crossed over to the island but had been cut off by the incoming tide.

Two younger members of the group had swum back across the channel to the beach by the time the crew arrived.

The elderly couple and the dog, who were on holiday from the Nottingham area, were picked up by Hunstanton RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew.

They were taken on board the lifeboat and landed on to the beach into the care of the local coastguard response team.

It comes less than two days after two people were rescued after swimming out to Scolt Head Island.

The RNLI has urged people to check the weather and tide times and be aware of hazards such as sandbanks, channels and strong currents.

