Lifeboat rescues people cut off by tide

A lifeboat has been launched to rescue people cut off by the tide.

Hunstanton's inflatable went out at around 1.50pm after reports of people cut off at Brancaster.

Humber Coastguard said those in difficulty had been rescued safely.

It comes less than two days after two people were rescued nearby after swimming out to Scolt Head Island.

The RNLI has urged people to check the weather and tide times and be aware of hazards such as sandbanks, channels and strong currents.