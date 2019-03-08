Search

Lifeboat launched to search for person 'seen entering the sea'

PUBLISHED: 20:32 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:32 23 June 2019

Sheringham lifeboat action shot. Picture: RNLI

A lifeboat was launched to search for a person who was 'seen to be entering the sea' off the Norfolk coast.

The Sheringham Lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to undertake a search for a person who was seen to be entering the sea just off Beeston Hill, to the east of Sheringham.

Following the call, which came at just before 6pm on Sunday (June 23), the Lifeboat attended the scene and following discussions with HM Coastguard undertook a search as far as East Runton where nothing was found.

A further search was requested by HM Coastguard but again nothing was found.

Eventually, after a "very thorough search", the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station at 8pm.

