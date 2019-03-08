Lifeboat launched to search for person 'seen entering the sea'
PUBLISHED: 20:32 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:32 23 June 2019
Archant
A lifeboat was launched to search for a person who was 'seen to be entering the sea' off the Norfolk coast.
The Sheringham Lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to undertake a search for a person who was seen to be entering the sea just off Beeston Hill, to the east of Sheringham.
You may also want to watch:
Following the call, which came at just before 6pm on Sunday (June 23), the Lifeboat attended the scene and following discussions with HM Coastguard undertook a search as far as East Runton where nothing was found.
A further search was requested by HM Coastguard but again nothing was found.
Eventually, after a "very thorough search", the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station at 8pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.