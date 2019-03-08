Hunstanton lifeboat launched to assist Norfolk BrOARds rowing team

The Norfolk Broards - Sandra Squire, Helen Hogan and Kate Palmer - who needed a tow from the Hunstanton Lifeboat Picture: Courtesy of the Norfolk Broards Courtesy of the Norfolk Broards

A lifeboat has been launched to the assistance of a female rowing team.

The three-strong Norfolk BrOARds set off from King's Lynn this morning on the first leg of an 80-mile row around the Norfolk coastline.

Sandra Squire, Helen Hogan and Kate Palmer were due to arrive at Old Hunstanton between 10 and 10.30am.

By 12-noon, they were still two miles off Hunstanton so the lifeboat was launched to assist them.

Lifeboat press officer Geoff Needham said: “Because of the wind and tide conditions, they're struggling and exhausted. They're not in any danger but we've decided to go and help them.”

The lifeboat will tow the women and their boat to Old Hunstanton Beach.

The trio were due to leave the resort later this afternoon, to continue on the next leg of their journey to Wells. It is not clear whether they intend to resume the voyage.

They were due to visit lifeboat stations around Norfolk, delivering Easter eggs, finishing in Gorleston on Monday.

The row was intended to help raise money to buy a boat to take part in an Atlantic rowing challenge in 2020.