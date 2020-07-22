Lifeboat called out after concerns for trio on rocks
PUBLISHED: 10:04 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 22 July 2020
Three people were left shaken after getting into trouble on rocks as a lifeboat was called to help.
The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 6.49pm on Tuesday, July 21, after concerns were raised for three people on the rocks off the north harbour pier.
A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said the volunteer crew responded with an “immediate launch” to the trio “who were in trouble.”
It said: “After a quick launch we put on all PPE and proceeded the short distance to the casualties, only to find they had self-recovered.
“They were cold, shaken but okay.”
The crew were released from service as the lifeboat made its way back to station.
