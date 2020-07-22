Lifeboat called out after concerns for trio on rocks

Southwold RNLI lifeboat responded. The crew on a previous call out. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Three people were left shaken after getting into trouble on rocks as a lifeboat was called to help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out at 6.49pm on Tuesday, July 21, after concerns were raised for three people on the rocks off the north harbour pier.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said the volunteer crew responded with an “immediate launch” to the trio “who were in trouble.”

It said: “After a quick launch we put on all PPE and proceeded the short distance to the casualties, only to find they had self-recovered.

“They were cold, shaken but okay.”

The crew were released from service as the lifeboat made its way back to station.