RNLI looking for someone to keep boats in ‘top form’
PUBLISHED: 11:56 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 21 August 2020
The RNLI is on the hunt for a new mechanic to keep its boats and equipment in good shape.
Happisburgh RNLI Station is looking for a deputy inshore lifeboat mechanic working 15 hours a week.
The job advert reads: “This role would be working alongside the station’s mechanic, learning the RNLI way of keeping a station and it’s assets, boats, launch and recovery kit in top form ready for our role of saving lives at sea.
“You would carry out planned maintenance and repairs, report defects, order stores, maintain records and assist the coast technicians when they visit the lifeboat station. Training will be provided in line with the relevant competency framework and should be maintained in order to perform this role.”
The RNLI says the lucky candidate will join a “motivated and enthusiastic” team, and will need to be a good team player themselves as well as a good understanding of work in a lifeboat station and in mechanics,
