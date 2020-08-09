Search

Inflatable blown out to sea sparks lifeboat call

PUBLISHED: 14:11 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 09 August 2020

Hemsby Lifeboat responded after an inflatable was blown out to sea between Hemsby and Winterton. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Hemsby Lifeboat responded after an inflatable was blown out to sea between Hemsby and Winterton. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

An inflatable being blown out to sea, with a child believed to be clinging to it, sparked a lifeboat call.

Hemsby lifeboat was called out at 2.41pm on Saturday, August 8 following reports of an inflatable being blown out to sea between Hemsby and Winterton, with “children clinging onto it.”

With Hemsby ILB paged by Humber Coastguard, the crew had quickly arrived at the scene.

A post on the Hemsby lifeboat Facebook page said: “Once on scene, the crew recovered a child’s white Unicorn inflatable about 200m off Long beach.

“The ILB then entered a search pattern but before completing the search we were informed by the coastguard that the child in question was safe and well with her father on the beach.”

Hemsby ILB returned to base with HM Coastguard rescue officers from Winterton and Bacton also in attendance.

The latest call out for Hemsby lifeboat comes after they responded on July 18 to reports of an inflatable being blown out to sea off Winterton with a person clinging to it.

A spokesman warned: “We want everyone who visits our coastline to enjoy their downtime; but we want them to do it without putting themselves, their children or others at risk.

“With these very light children’s inflatables, you should always make sure they are tethered to the beach or the tether is held firmly by a suitable adult.”

Last month, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency urged people to “Be Beach Safe and leave your inflatable friends for the pool.”

They warned: “They might look like fun, but they pose a real danger at the beach as currents and offshore winds can sweep you out to sea in a blink of an eye.

“Don’t take risks at the coast, but in an emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

