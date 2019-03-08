Lifeboat fete to raise funds for lifesaving work
PUBLISHED: 07:58 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 16 July 2019
Archant
A Norfolk lifeboat station will host a day of charity events to raise money for its work.
The event 'Lifeboat Day' will take place at Happisburgh Lifeboat Station on Sunday, August 4 between 12pm - 4pm.
Attractions at the event include a barbecue, cakes, teas, games, a raffle and a tombola.
You may also want to watch:
The event will give people the chance to meet the lifeboat crew, lifeguards, coastguard, then watch displays by lifeboats.
It will also give people an insight into the work volunteers at Happisburgh RNLI do.
A spokesperson from Happisburgh Lifeboat Station said: "The charity welcomes people from all walks of life and no previous sea-going experience is needed to join the lifeboat crew.
"If you are aged 17 or over, physically fit, work or live within 10 minutes of the lifeboat station and eager to join a lifesaving organisation then please come by and say hello on Lifeboat Day."