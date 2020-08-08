Search

Emergency services involved in sea rescue

PUBLISHED: 21:14 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:14 08 August 2020

The RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat, Seahorse IV, responded. Picture: James Bass

The RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat, Seahorse IV, responded. Picture: James Bass

A lifeboat crew responded after concerns were raised for a person in the sea.

Emergency services were alerted following reports that a person was in the sea close to Gorleston golf course.

The Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI Inshore Atlantic 75 lifeboat (ILB) was called out at 7.20am on Saturday, August 8, with police, HM Coastguard rescue officers from Gorleston and the East of England Ambulance Service also in attendance.

A spokesman for the Great Yarmouth & Gorleston RNLI said: “ILB was tasked to a person in the water close to Gorleston golf course.

“Norfolk Constabulary, as well as the local coastguard team, were already on scene.

“It was established that the conscious casualty should be taken aboard the lifeboat and the East of England Ambulance to meet at the lifeboat station.”

