Lifeboat crew rescue man stranded out at sea

PUBLISHED: 09:50 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 27 May 2019

Lowestoft Lifeboat heading towards the person in the water off Pakefield. Picture: RNLI / Mick Howes

Archant

A lifeboat crew were called out to save a distressed and cold man from the sea.

Lowestoft lifeboat crew prepare to carry out the rescue off Pakefield. Picture: RNLI / Mick HowesLowestoft lifeboat crew prepare to carry out the rescue off Pakefield. Picture: RNLI / Mick Howes

Rescuers were called to Pakefield, near Lowestoft at around 8.25pm on Sunday after receiving a report a person was in trouble in the sea.

Police, an RNLI lifeboat crew, the coastguard rescue team and the East of England Ambulance service came together to rescue the person from the cold conditions.

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat Coxswain John Fox, said: "Our volunteer crew was called at 8.25pm and soon headed to the beach at Pakefield where we were given directions to the where the person had been seen.

"We then located a man about a quarter of a mile offshore and threw a flotation aid to him."

According to Mr Fox, one of the crew lowered themselves over the side and encouraged the man to place the rescue strap around himself.

With an 'A' frame and block and tackle - which is a pulley system with a rope or cable threaded between - the rescue crew winched him out of the water and onto the deck.

Mr Fox said: "He said that he had been in the water some time and was getting cold so we wrapped him in a blanket and brought him into the wheelhouse where we turned the heaters on to warm him before speeding back to the lifeboat station where an ambulance crew were waiting to attend to him.

"By coincidence we had been out on our regular training session this morning and were practising this very life saving method with a dummy - so it just shows the value of rehearsing rescue techniques."

This was the second time the lifeboat crew were called into action over the weekend after a yacht was in distress and drifting into a sandbank on Saturday afternoon.

The yacht was struggling to make headway against the tide and was drifting close to a sandbank.

On the rescue, Mr Fox said: "The two people on board the yacht said that were having a problem with their engine and were struggling to make headway against the tide."

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

'I'm at my wit's end' - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Review: Noel Gallagher delights with Oasis classics in return to Norfolk after 25 years

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Red distress flare causes major search along Norfolk coast

Hunstanton RNLI joined coastguards in a major search along the Norfolk coast after a red distress flare was spotted. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummeryk, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Farm family fun day to raise money in memory of Norfolk dad of two

Simon Taylor, from Attleborough, who died aged 34 on March 6 2018. Picture: SENT IN BY JEANETTE SIDELL

Norfolk set for heavy showers as soggy bank holiday weekend continues

A rainy day and a high River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Son saves mother from violent ex-partner

Jamie Howard, who was jailed on Friday Picture: Cambridgeshire police
