Two people rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach

Hunstanton RNLI rescued two people from Brancaster wreck sands.

Lifeboat crews in north Norfolk rescued two people cut off by rising tides.

Hunstanton RLNI Hovercraft was alerted at 2.45pm on Friday, September 13 following reports of two people stranded at Brancaster wreck sands.

The pair told crew they had not noticed the rising tide.

Once returned to shore, they were looked after by the local coastguard response team.

A spokesperson for the RNLI advised people to check weather and tide times, read signs and stay aware of hazards such as sandbanks before heading to the beach.