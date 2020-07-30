Lifeboat aids fishing boat in ‘danger’ of becoming grounded

A fishing boat had to be assisted by a lifeboat crew after it became stranded close to a popular beach.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat, Patsy Knight, was called out on Thursday, July 30 to aid the 26ft fishing boat, which was stranded close inshore at South Lowestoft.

They were alerted just after 10.50am and Lowestoft Lifeboat coxswain, John Fox, said: “On arrival, the three man crew of the Lowestoft registered vessel told us that while fishing their trawl net had become wrapped around their propeller causing the engine to fail.

“The vessel was about 200 metres off the beach near the CEFAS building and the crew had dropped their anchor but it was dragging a bit and there was a danger that the boat could become grounded.

“We were able to connect a towline and bring the vessel into the safely of the harbour arriving back at 11.45am, where the fishermen were met by members of Lowestoft Coastguard Rescue Team.”