‘Life in Lowestoft’ documentary set for premiere
PUBLISHED: 15:36 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 03 September 2020
Archant
Organisers of a landmark documentary about the UK’s most easterly town are making final preparations ahead of its premiere.
The documentary ‘Life of Lowestoft’ will be premiered at the East Coast Cinema in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 15.
And the 17-year-old filmmaker who directed the documentary about Britain’s most easterly town is hoping it helps change the perception of where he lives.
The documentary was due to be premiered on June 10, but it had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. It was then set to be shown at the Marina Theatre later this month, but with the venue having to cancel hundreds of scheduled performances after it closed on March 17, the hour long documentary will now be shown on September 15 at the East Coast Cinema in Lowestoft.
Project director Joshua Freemantle said: “Although the Coronavirus pandemic may have put a pause on life as we knew it, it was never going to stop us from getting the final documentary finished and ready to be released to share the well deserved story of Lowestoft to the world. We envisioned putting in place revised plans to premiere the documentary and we’re now happy to announce we will have two public screenings at the East Coast Cinema at 5.30pm and 7.30pm on September 15.”
East Coast Cinema owner Michael Hansell said: “We’re incredibly excited to be able to host this documentary created by a local filmmaker and give him the platform to finally release it to the public. The East Coast cinema are proud to be supporting the project.”
The documentary, which was filmed over the course of a year, celebrates and highlights the coastal town.
Mr Freemantle added: “Although we aren’t going to be able to have our original world premiere as we hoped, we’re thrilled to be able to put these limited capacity screenings on offer for the people of Lowestoft to watch the documentary, and we will also be hosting a special Q and A with myself and Phil Aves, change manager of Lowestoft Rising, from our private VIP screening at 3.30pm.”
People can watch the virtual premiere Q and A, hosted by Zeb Soanes at 3.30pm on the ‘Life of Lowestoft’ Facebook page. Book tickets for the public screenings at www.eastcoastcinema.co.uk
