Landmark documentary about town set for online premiere

A landmark documentary about the UK’s most easterly town is set to be premiered online.

Young filmmaker Joshua Freemantle, from Lowestoft, who created the ‘Life of Lowestoft’ documentary that is set to be premiered online. Picture: Life of Lowestoft Young filmmaker Joshua Freemantle, from Lowestoft, who created the ‘Life of Lowestoft’ documentary that is set to be premiered online. Picture: Life of Lowestoft

The documentary created by young filmmaker Joshua Freemantle, from Lowestoft, has come a long way since production started back in June 2019.

It’s now been two months since the premiere took place at the East Coast Cinema in Lowestoft.

Billed as telling the “well deserved story of Lowestoft”, the documentary showcases the past, present and future of Britain’s most easterly town – proudly told by those who live and work there.

The premiere was held on September 15 as three sell-out screenings were attended by more than 240 attendees as extra screenings were added due to the demand.

The feature length film features footage of historical interest, photographs and first-hand stories from the community, while also looking towards the future of the town.

Lady Clare Euston, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, said: “It’s such an extraordinary documentary, it’s absolutely brilliant, clear and

passionate about Lowestoft, and it’s full of hope for the future.”

Mr Freemantle said: “We’re now excited to announce ‘The YouTube Premiere’ of Life of Lowestoft and it finally gives us the chance to share this with the world.

“Our long term ambition is to get the YouTube channel to 1,000 subscribers and we are asking for the local communities support.

“The launch of the Life of Lowestoft documentary is part of an exciting further use of the YouTube channel, with extended interviews, chapters that didn’t make it in the final edit of the documentary and exciting new content as part of ‘Part 2’ of Life of Lowestoft in the near future to be released.”

Watch on the ‘Life of Lowestoft’ YouTube channel on Thursday, November 26 at 7.15pm, or any time afterwards.

Visit YouTube lifeoflowestoft.co.uk/online-premiere.