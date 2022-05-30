OPINION: Life is no picnic for those stuck in a right royal financial mess

Opinion

After Buckingham Palace was bombed during the Second World War the late Queen Mother famously said she finally felt she could look the East End in the face.

The then King and Queen, according to reports, had been minding their own business, enjoying a cup of tea, when they heard a rumble and a crash. Five highly explosive bombs had damaged the Royal Chapel, inner quadrangle, palace gates and the Victoria memorial while three members of palace staff were injured and one staff member died.

It was, I would imagine, a rather far cry from the persistent nightly bombings on the East End of London, which would leave it entirely unrecognisable in its landscape come the end of the war. Tens of thousands of homes destroyed with people left homeless, injured and dead. I’m not sure the late Queen Mother was entirely in touch with reality when she uttered her words. A reality that is still expressly evident in East London today.

We lived in Leytonstone until a few years ago, and whole roads are, still today, wildly different to other uniform streets around them. They have been re-built in what is a very interesting mash of architecture, but it’s a stark reminder, all these decades on, of how badly the area and its people must have suffered.

All the houses where we lived have low level, historical subsidence which is major cause for concern when buying and selling property. The bombing of East London was not in any way comparable to the bombings on Buckingham Palace, a building still just as protected as ever.

I wonder perhaps, if you are born into such wealth and privilege, understanding poverty can’t possibly be processed? Our current Queen made a similarly styled statement at the beginning of lockdown about us all being in the same boat. It didn’t go unnoticed in today’s world of social media, by those who were perhaps not so much on boats at all, but clinging onto the last bit of driftwood, that the Queen’s analogy wasn’t quite on point.

Same storm, very different boats was more the order of the day. And though during World War Two there was no Twitter, the statement of feeling like “one of ‘em” being heard through the wireless, by the homes which were still clinging on by the skin of their teeth, will have been received in the same light of that I’m sure.

But it seems to be accepted by many, even some who consider themselves socialists with moral compass, that when it comes to royalty, oh, well anything goes. A pal who is passionate about politics pal said recently: “I of course vote left, the Conservatives just want to keep the rich, rich and stamp on the poor until there’s nothing left!”

She understands the impact current government has had on those with lower incomes, even down to them trying to appease their wrong doings by making a swift about turn on the windfall tax, granting £400 per household.

Abhorrent, we agreed, that if you have three homes you get that windfall three times over. If you own three homes, you don’t need a windfall of £1, 200.

Yet this friend also says, and I quote: "Oh but I love Queenie, she’s a British institution, she can stay!”

Well, not in my book she can’t. We simply haven’t the purse strings to keep subbing a family of incredible personal wealth, working on the myth that they bring in with tourism more than they cost the tax-payer. This is no more than a story concocted to cleanse the reality that tourists would come regardless of royals having, or not, to sing for their own supper.

They are offered a forgiveness like no other. In what world does anyone else have grubby behaviour wafted under an expensive Persian rug, or be able to spend money they haven’t earned, or indeed paid income tax on prior to 1993? None.

And this coming weekend, when the poor will still be poor, with petrol prices still rising, and food bills rocketing exponentially, hundreds of thousands of households will be unable to afford to eat. Yet also this weekend “we” and I use the “royal we” for it shall not be me, celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with more unimaginable amounts of tax-payer’s money spent on the privilege.

As ever, it’s a case of royalty being royally out of touch with the real world, and the real world cannot afford to let this continue. I get that people want to celebrate anything worth celebrating, and so we should, but this Jubilee is anything but that. It’s a pantomime of epically expensive proportions when there are plenty of “the people” as we are known to the royals, having to visit a foodbank.

A juxtaposition to the “celebrations” which should not be allowed.

Ruth Davies has a parenting blog at www.rocknrollerbaby.co.uk