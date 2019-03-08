Search

Life-long Norwich City fan celebrates his 90th birthday as guest of club

PUBLISHED: 11:38 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 11 March 2019

Leslie (Ginger) Fitt enjoying his evening with Nicola Lincoln, team leader at Green Lane View. Pictures: supplied by Richard Lain-Smith

Leslie (Ginger) Fitt enjoying his evening with Nicola Lincoln, team leader at Green Lane View. Pictures: supplied by Richard Lain-Smith

Archant

A life-long Norwich City fan celebrated his forthcoming 90th birthday as a special guest of the club at Friday night’s win against Swansea.

Leslie (Ginger) Fitt enjoying his evening at Carrow Road. Pictures: supplied by Richard Lain-SmithLeslie (Ginger) Fitt enjoying his evening at Carrow Road. Pictures: supplied by Richard Lain-Smith

Leslie Fitt, known as Ginger, lives at Green Lane View in Aylsham, where NorseCare provides care and support to people living in their own flats.

The home’s team leader Nicola Lincoln set up a wishing wall, where tenants let the staff know what their wishes were.

Mr Fitt initially asked for Delia Smith to come and cook him lunch. Unfortunately, the club couldn’t make that happen, but, instead, invited him to attend the match at Carrow Road.

Mr Fitt, who will be 90 on May 9, said: “I never thought I’d get to see another live game again. Years ago, I actually played on the pitch, so it was fantastic to go back to see them play, especially as they’re doing so well this season.”

