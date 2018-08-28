Life in Lowestoft: Chance to have your say for new EDP project

As part of a new project, we’re looking for your views and opinions on life in towns around Norfolk and Suffolk, and this is your chance to get involved.

The Eastern Daily Press will be taking an in-depth look at the issues and successes that matter the most to you, starting with the UK’s most easterly town: Lowestoft.

We’re also keen to celebrate the best of the town and examine its beating heart.

First, we want to hear about what is important to you.

Please take a minute to fill in the quick survey and let us know what you think.