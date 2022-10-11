News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lidl food recalled after 'unknown allergens' discovered

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:55 AM October 11, 2022
A number of Lidl food items have been recalled after they were found to contain allergens which were not listed on the packet.

The German supermarket's 330g Select and Go Sushi Box Salmon and Shrimp has been found to represent a potential health risk to anyone with coeliac disease, or an allergy to crustaceans, fish, mustard, sesame, soya, egg, wheat, gluten, milk and anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide.

Those who have bought the item have been warned not to eat it by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Lidl is recalling the product and has been advised by the FSA to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product. 





